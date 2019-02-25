Sioux Falls Has Issued A Snow Alert and More Snow Coming

The City of Sioux Falls has issued a SNOW ALERT beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25. Plowing will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin at 8 a.m, Monday, February 25, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2:

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26.

You can find a map of Sioux Falls Zones at the City of Sioux Falls website.

FYI according the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls there is more snow coming our way.

Monday: Snow before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 2pm. High near 4. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of flurries between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -20. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 11.