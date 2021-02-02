Sioux Falls Gun Show-The Big One

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is coming back to Sioux Falls with their annual gun show. And this year it is being billed under a different heading. The Sioux Falls Trophy Show-The Big One will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, February 13-14.

This will be The Big One literally with hundreds of tables displaying firearms and accessories. Any gun enthusiast will want to plan a few hours this weekend to talk with the many collectors who will be in attendance. It could be you're looking for a gift. Maybe a special feature to trick-out something in your own collection.

And the price is right. Just $5 admission at the door.

If by chance you find yourself in Aberdeen this weekend, February 6-7 they will be showing at the Dakota Event Center. And then moving to Pierre, February 20-21 at the Ramkota River Centre.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app