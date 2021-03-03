Sioux Falls Golf Courses Announce Opening Due To Warm Weather

Sioux Falls Golf has decided to give us a springtime gift! Because of the mild, warm weather in the Sioux Falls area, Sioux Falls Golf has announced they will be opening all 27 holes at Elmwood golf course.

According to Cat Clark Director of Marketing & Sales at Sioux Falls Golf, you will be able to play both Elmwoods East 18 and West 9 courses. All 27 holes of golf will be open for play from Friday, March 5 thru Tuesday, March 9.

You can get Tee times from 11 am and 3:30 pm. All 27 holes will be strict CART PATH ONLY. The Driving Range and Practice areas will be opening on Thursday.

Sioux Falls Golf reminds us to consider this as “Bonus” golf and Please understand that the course will not be set as it will be during regular season play. They will also have limited food and beverage at the course for you to enjoy.

To book tee-times and find out more information go to SIOUXFALLSGOLF.COM. GAME ON!