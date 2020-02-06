Over the past several years, Sioux Falls has become a bigger and bigger player on the national stage when it comes to attracting conventions and meetings. And now one website that caters to the folks that plan some of those big events is giving South Dakota's largest city a major shout out.

Meetings Today

Meetings Today has the city featured on its home page, showcasing 7 Hot New and Upcoming Sioux Falls Offsite Experiences.

Among the things the website recommends visitors partake in while visiting Sioux Falls includes:

The website sings the praises of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and their incentive program for meeting planners which provide for up to a $5,000 signing bonus for groups that bring their events to the city.

To qualify, the event must book anywhere between 25 and 1,000 hotel rooms in the city and have not been held here since the end of 2016.