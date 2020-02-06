Sioux Falls Gets Top Billing from National Website for Meeting Planners
Over the past several years, Sioux Falls has become a bigger and bigger player on the national stage when it comes to attracting conventions and meetings. And now one website that caters to the folks that plan some of those big events is giving South Dakota's largest city a major shout out.
Meetings Today has the city featured on its home page, showcasing 7 Hot New and Upcoming Sioux Falls Offsite Experiences.
Among the things the website recommends visitors partake in while visiting Sioux Falls includes:
- Arc of Dreams - the stainless-steel structure which spans the Big Sioux River downtown.
- Levitt at the Falls - the outdoor concert venue that hosts 50 free events each summer.
- Great Shots - the three-story golf/entertainment/dining/drinking establishment at the Sanford Sports Complex.
- Hotel On Phillips - the 90-room hotel downtown in the old Security Bank building.
- New Breweries - places like Severance Brewing, Obscure Brewing, and Lupulin Brewing.
- Downtown Development - including a $200 million development on the existing Sioux Steel location which will feature a new Canopy by Hilton hotel in 2022.
- Look’s Marketplace - the meat counter, which dates back to 1883 has a new location on 69th Street with a number of different food and drink options.
The website sings the praises of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and their incentive program for meeting planners which provide for up to a $5,000 signing bonus for groups that bring their events to the city.
To qualify, the event must book anywhere between 25 and 1,000 hotel rooms in the city and have not been held here since the end of 2016.