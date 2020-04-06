Sioux Falls Gas Prices Continue to Plummet

The price of gas is starting to look like it did in the early 2000s. Will it drop to under a buck?

According to AAA, the price of gas in South Dakota has fallen to an average of $1.86. A week ago that number was at $1.93. A month ago seems like a really long time ago, but way back then the price was $2.37. And a year ago the price was $2.67.

“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “However, given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”

In Sioux Falls the average price of gas dropped 8 cents in the last week to $1.77 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls can be found at Costco for $1.55, followed by Fleet Farm, and the Flying J and Love's truck stops at $1.59.

