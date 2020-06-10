Sioux Falls FREE Moonlight Movies Are Back Downtown

Downtown Sioux Falls is bringing back Moonlight Movies. It's FREE family fun that you can enjoy while you responsibly socially distance.

Moonlight Movies will once again be presented at Fawick Park and brought to you by Avera Health, the free outdoor movies begin at dusk on Saturday evenings.

Bring your favorite blanket or chair, and enjoy popcorn, candy, soda, and water available for purchase on-site.

No alcohol, smoking, or littering is allowed in the park. Parental discretion is advised; some movies may not be suitable for children of all age levels.

DTSF reminds you that it's up to all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone, including young and healthy people, should avoid large gatherings during this time. Stay up to date with public health guidelines from cdc.gov.

This summer's Moonlight Movie lineup includes:

June 13 – Hotel Transylvania

June 20 – Field of Dreams

June 27 – James and the Giant Peach

July 11 – Frozen II

July 18 – Rocky (1976)

August 1 – Secret Life of Pets 2

August 8 – Back the Future

August 22 – Superman (1978)

August 29 – The Goonies