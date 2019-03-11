The early morning hours of Monday will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. There may be a few very light snow showers along the US Highway 18 corridor in Southeast South Dakota tonight with little to no accumulation in the forecast. Get ready for more melting on Monday as the sun will be out again and high temperatures will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.

It will really start to feel like spring this week because many of us have a shot of reach the 40 degree mark by Wednesday. This is something we have not accomplished since the first couple of days of February. The overcast to mostly cloudy sky will return on Tuesday, as warm air will be arriving from the south previewing another incoming storm system.

A couple of light rain showers cannot be ruled out on Tuesday as high temperatures enter the 30s for most locations. Enjoy the dry weather early this week, because rain and snow (at times heavy) is going to meander into the area from the south. Moisture content with this system will be very high and flooding will be likely once again. Some places across I-29 may see over 2 inches of rain accumulation by Thursday night! We are tracking the forecast with this midweek disturbance and as of now, measurable snow is likely for locations west of the James River Valley.

It is too early to get an accurate snow forecast, but plan on snow impacting travel Wednesday afternoon through Thursday from Aberdeen, to Pierre, to Chamberlain and Winner. Those of us east of the James River will be on the warm side of this system and will see times of heavy rainfall. As the system gradually moves eastward on Thursday, it will bring some light snow for the I-29 corridor and points east. Stay tuned for the latest, because this storm still has potential to drift a little further east or west than currently forecast.

Unfortunately, strong wind will take over as this storm exits. Plan on a windy and slightly cooler end to the week as temperatures return to below normal readings into next weekend.

For the complete forecast, check out KSFY TV's Weather Page .