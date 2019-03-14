Sioux Falls Flooding Causes Street Closures

The massive rain storm, melting, and flooding has caused intersections and sections of roads to close in Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls has an interactive map where you can get info on the closures. It doesn't denote every single street that may have water over the road but it does have the closures.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7

41st Street is closed from Carter to Cliff Avenue. Water is completely over the road in that area right where the street bends to the north along I-229.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7

57th Street Tunnel

Oxbow 49th Street to 57 Street

12th Street Sertoma Avenue to LeMesa

Rice Street is closed from Richard Place to Veterans Parkway

41st Street and Marion Road closed

Westport Avenue 41st Street to 49th Street

57th Street and Western Avenue Closed

The intersection of 69th and Solberg is closed and under water.

Lotta Avenue east of Minnesota Avenue is flooded.

The intersection of North 4th Avenue and 54th Street North is closed.

I-90 is closed between mile marker 364 and mile marker 368. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy 38.

Jackie Erickson

Sioux Falls received 1.65 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service as of 5:00 pm.

City of Sioux Falls/ARCGIS