Sioux Falls Flood Recovery Fund Launches

When you look around the city of Sioux Falls there is no doubt that several people have suffered some kind of loss in the blizzard and flooding that occurred. And of course that destruction isn't confined to just the city. Our entire state saw a catastrophic storm rip through this past week.

With residential and business flooding, roads and bridges washing out comes the painstaking cleanup. The City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation have partnered on a Flood Recovery Fund.

As a trusted entity in the community, the Community Foundation will ensure funds get to those in need as they recover from this week’s flooding event.

“We’ve rallied this community around a ‘One Sioux Falls’ message, and that means helping our neighbors in need,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Through the Flood Recovery Fund, we can help our fellow citizens impacted with property damage from this challenging and unique weather event. Donations of any size will help our community.”

According to a release by the city of Sioux Falls, donations are being accepted at the Community Foundation office at 200 North Cherapa Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103, or online at www.sfacf.org. All donations are tax deductible.

The Unmet Needs Committee, consisting of representatives from organizations such as the Red Cross, Lutheran Social Services, Helpline Center, and Interlakes Area Action Program, will evaluate applications for assistance so that funds are provided to those with proven and impactful needs unmet by insurance and state or federal assistance. Details on the request for funds will be announced in the coming days.

Source: City of Sioux Falls