Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp To Move To New Location

There has been a great degree of uncertainty since COVID-19 became a reality, especially for local businesses and their owners. However, it's truly a refreshing surprise to see that a business is growing despite the global pandemic. Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp is one business that's not only growing but is making it a priority to keep its gym members safe.

Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp is relocating to 3324 South Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls. Owner CJ Wehrkamp says this move is to be able to welcome more members to the Fit Body Family while giving them the space they need to exercise and participate in group workouts. This new site will even allow the business to add more classes in the morning and early evening hours.

CJ Wehrkamp explains he is very excited about this new studio and all the opportunities it has to offer the Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp members. "The new studio is 3 times the size of the original location, giving members more room to be physically distant while exercising. There will now be a lobby for safely socializing with other members or enjoying a cup of coffee or beverage, and a room for kids to play around in while parents exercise," says Wehrkamp.

Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp has been part of the Sioux Empire since May of 2015. The gym started at only 40 members, and now boasts a total of 400 members! Wehrkamp hopes that a new space will continue to energize the positive environment necessary to motivate its members to live a healthy lifestyle.

“We are a results-driven gym, our mission is to inspire fitness and change lives every day… but it’s been harder to do that in the studio we’re currently in," states Wehrkamp. "Our sessions are bursting at the seams and no one can invite their family and friends as we do not have any more room for new members. With that in mind, we decided that now would be the best time to relocate to a bigger, better facility.”

You can find more information about Sioux Falls Fit Body Boot Camp big move and all the programs it’s new location has to offer by clicking here.