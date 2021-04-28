Sioux Falls First Friday Art & Wine Walk, Pick One, Both, or All!

This is one glorious sign of spring that is more than welcome; the spring edition of the downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk! I've said it before and I'll say it again, you simply can't go wrong by combining two of life's great pleasures!

The Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday Art & Wine Walk is positive proof of that. It is coming up on Friday, May 7, from 5 to 8 PM. There are 30 participating locations this year, each with an artist displaying the results of their creativity.

You'll see sculptors, painters, jewelry makers, ceramics, floral designers, musicians and singers, and even more! Meeting and chatting with the artists is free.

If you're participating in the beverage sampling you can get a punch card for $25, which you can purchase at any wine serving location, or buy wine by the glass for $5.

Since it is also First Friday you'll find a lot of other activities for your whole family, or just you and your friends. I'd say grab a delicious dinner at one of the great restaurants downtown, and then head out on the Art & Wine Walk.

You can see the complete list of participating businesses and the kinds of art you will be viewing by going to the Downtown Sioux Falls website.