Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is asking for help to make sure snow is cleared from around the fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

SFFR posted a video on their Twitter feed demonstrating how long it takes to clear a ring around a hydrant.

It took two firefighters scooping quickly about one minute to remove snow from a hydrant.

That one minute could make a difference between life and death.

They also said that fiberglass hydrant location markers might be broken and could result in extra time to find the hydrant in an emergency.

SFFR recommends clearing a three-foot diameter around your hydrant.