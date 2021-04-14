Sioux Falls Featured in HBO Documentary ‘Our Towns’

Our Towns is an HBO original documentary from journalists Deborah and James Fallows. They traveled around in a prop plane from 2012 until 2017 and eventually wrote a book, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America. Then, that book was turned into a documentary with the help of filmmakers, Steve Ascher and Jeanne Jordan.

Joining Sioux Falls in the documentary are San Bernadino, California; Charleston, West Virginia; Bend, Oregon; Columbus, Mississippi; and Eastport, Maine.

Decider.com says of Sioux Falls in the documentary, "They reveal how crucial immigrants and refugees are to reinvigorating Sioux Falls, and profile the role of the Dakota Indian tribe in the community."

I think I also spotted Angela Kennecke from KELO in the trailer. She is speaking of the opioid crisis and her foundation, Emily's Hope.

Decider.com also makes sure to note that this documentary is not politically driven. However, heavy issues are dealt with, "Our Towns dances around the periphery of a few of the nation’s major problems — the opioid crisis, climate change, racial inequality, and unavoidably, the COVID pandemic..."

The trailer on HBO's YouTube page has a brief description that probably sums up the documentary best, "From Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan, Our Towns is a documentary that paints a remarkable picture of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country."

It is now streaming on HBO Max and has a run time of 97 minutes.