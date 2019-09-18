The Sioux Falls Home Builders Association wants you to know that, in spite of recent storms, weekend number two of the Sioux Falls Fall Parade of Homes is still on as planned! You can tour over 50 newly built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Tea, and Harrisburg.

The Fall Parade of Homes is September 21 and 22, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm both days.

Homes are free to view, except the two feature homes. These homes have a $5 admission fee with proceeds to benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. Tickets are not required to view any home.

This is a great opportunity to see the latest in home design and building techniques, all in one weekend. Builders and agents will be in many of the homes to answer any questions you may have.

View and download the map of homes. You can search by price range and even plot out a course. Pick up the free September issue of Home Ideas magazine at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee location for maps, images and price information on participating homes. Be sure to check out the FAQ for some simple guidelines when touring homes. Happy hunting!