Sioux Falls Event Planner Tips For Thanksgiving In A Pandemic

Addie Graham-Kramer is the Founder and CEO of The Event Company in Sioux Falls. If you know Addie, you know she's always full of great ideas!

On Wednesday morning she appeared on Dakota News Now with some great tips on 'How To Celebrate Thanksgiving During a Pandemic'.

The holidays this year are going to look and feel much different than in years past. Here are some of Addie's thoughtful and helpful ideas.

RECOGNIZE THE CHANGE, EMBRACE THE NEW

Things are different now. Change has happened, recognize, and embrace it. Now is your opportunity to be creative. Try something new this year! After all, it’s 2020 – ditch the traditions and enjoy spicy enchiladas like Addie’s family has for many years (alongside the turkey, of course)!

STAY SAFE, STAY HOME

Do not gather in new groups. Celebrate with your immediate family, those that you’ve been in close contact with already. Stay safe, stay home.

DRIVE-BY POTLUCK

Assign recipes to your friends and family ahead of time (that way you don't end up with five mashed potato side dishes)! Put your assigned recipe into disposable containers that can be tossed easily. Each guest drops off a portion of their dish at others’ homes on the doorstep. Coordinate with local neighbors or family & friends. It’s a great way to safely share food and minimize waste, especially with larger traditional dishes like casseroles.

OUTDOOR TURKEY TROT

A run or hike with immediate household members Get out. Get active. Start a new tradition by dressing up with turkey feathers in your hair and go for a run or hike BEFORE you gobble down!

RECIPE SWAP AND SHOW

Like your good old-fashioned show and tell. Virtually share your own recipes for traditional dishes, desserts, and drinks with friends and family that you would normally bring (unless you want to keep it a secret!). Or you can also have a Recipe Cook-Off and have a few friends make the same recipe and show it on Zoom to see which one turned out the best? Pull in a friend to be the judge. Awards for: The Best Looking, The Best Plated/Displayed!?

PIE AND PAJAMAS

While you’re home, get comfy! Embrace the PJ’s all day, grab your favorite slice of pie, click on a movie or stream your favorite sports shows through ESPN+. Oh, and did we say pie? Now’s your chance to try all of those different kinds of pie that you have always wanted to over the years. Pie = comfort! Get comfy + get pie = best “new” holiday tradition!

A TIME OF THANKS

While we know it has been a difficult season for so many of us, let’s pass along the thanks. Pick up some notecards from any of your favorite local shops, get a variety of them, and bring your family together to write handwritten thank you cards to family, friends, small businesses, teachers, and health care providers.

TRIVIA AND TURKEY

Find fun printable turkey trivia questions online and share with friends and family members, then ask them to join you via Zoom for a fun game of Thanksgiving trivia after you finish your meal. There are some fun printables that can be found – share them with all that are joining you via Zoom.

Some questions on the trivia cards are: What do you say ‘no thank you’ to on the Thanksgiving table? What if Thanksgiving were twice a year? If you could make one Thanksgiving dish really well, what would it be?

FRIENDSGIVING CAN STILL GO ON!

Friendsgiving can still go on! Go virtual and look at ordering food from the same restaurant or you could even share recipes for everyone to cook in advance. Same meal. Same friends. Then, gather on Zoom to connect and get together and feast!