Sioux Falls EmBe Boutique By Appointment Returns

EmBe's first-ever Boutique By Appointment sale event in June was a tremendous success. So much so, that they decided to put on another one! So if you missed the opportunity to get in on the shopping fun the first time around, now you have another chance.

Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24 Boutique By Appointment will be up and running again. All you have to do is make a $25 donation online, and you'll receive a link to schedule a one-hour shopping session at the Dress for Success Boutique in Sioux Falls.

When you arrive, you'll receive an accessory grab bag, and, a bag that you can stuff with as many clothes and shoes as you can. Need another bag? No problem. For another $20, you can fill another one!

All money raised by this fun event benefits EmBe programs that support women, like Dress for Success, Women to the Workforce, and Tapestry. EmBe's mission is to "transform lives in big and small ways" and these programs have done just that for many women and families.

Sometimes all someone needs to become successful in their life, personally or professionally, is the right tools and support. Not everyone is fortunate to begin their life with those building blocks. And societal issues like addiction, divorce, job loss, abuse, mental illness, and lack of education don't make it any easier.

The Dress for Success program helps women succeed in finding and keeping employment, and by providing professional clothing to them, all at no charge. The ongoing encouragement and support help to keep clients on a path to transformation and personal fulfillment.

You're helping just by doing a little shopping for yourself, or by staying home and just making a donation.

There are a few things you need to know about this event:

You can sign up for a one-hour shopping appointment, not as a group, individuals only. You may not bring guests with you.

Only 10 shoppers per hour will be allowed in the boutique

Masks are required for all guests and staff

Staff will sanitize the boutique between appointments

You will not be able to try on clothing items

There will be no access to restrooms

For more information see EmBe online, on Facebook, or call 605-336-3660.