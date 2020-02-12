Sioux Falls Downtown Gives Check To DakotAbilities

Downtown Sioux Falls and several downtown businesses raised $9,467 for DakotAbilities during the holiday shopping season.

DTSF's annual charity program raised a record-breaking amount of funds by selling $15 coupon booklets at 33 downtown retailers, and support from local businesses such as First National Bank in Sioux Falls, purchasing over 200 coupon books as holiday gifts for staff for the third consecutive year. Black Hills Federal Credit Union and Minuteman Press sponsored this year's effort.

The funds raised will directly benefit the DakotAbilities Meaningful Day Program. The Meaningful Day Services help individuals identify and pursue likes and interests that improve their quality of life. Through art, music, theater, exercise, and nutrition, people are exposed to a variety of options. Which improves both physical and mental health.

2019 Downtown Gives coupons are valid through March 31, 2020. A call for 2020 Downtown Gives beneficiary applications will be sent in May. The kick-off for coupon book sales is set for First Friday, November 6, 2020.

In 2018, the Downtown Gives Coupon Book raised a record-breaking amount of $7,799 for Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota program LSS Center for New Americans. Learn more about last year in our DT Happenings.