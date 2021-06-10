Sioux Falls Diner Takes Care Of Employees After Fire

It's almost been a week since a fire occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 5th at the Phillips Avenue Diner in downtown Sioux Falls. This local favorite quickly notified the public that they will temporarily close due to "considerable damage to the building and interior" from the fire.

Simply put: The entire community was upset by this sad news. Automatically your hearts went out to the employees of the diner. Sioux Falls residents naturally wanted to help in any way they could. Thankfully, the owners of the Phillips Avenue Diner had a plan.

Recently, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that diner visitors can see their favorite employees around the Sioux Empire and the state of South Dakota.

As of right now, employees from the Phillips Avenue Diner are temporarily placed at the following restaurants:

All Day Café- Sioux Falls, SD

22TEN Kitchen Cocktails- Sioux Falls, SD

Buglin Bull Restaurant & Sports Bar - Custer, SD

Minervas - Aberdeen, SD

Minervas - Okoboji, IA

It's great to see that the people at Phillips Avenue Diner are taking care of its employees during this unprecedented situation! It just goes to show you that the Sioux Falls community truly supports one another when times are tough.

There is no word yet about a re-opening date for the Phillips Avenue Diner. However, the local establishment did say on its Facebook page, "Stay tuned for construction updates coming soon!"

