A daycare worker has been charged after she admitted to using force on a child with her knee, resulting in a deep laceration that went across the child's forehead, eye and cheekbone.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Alysha Marie Lewis' story changed over time. Initially, Lewis said it was another child who caused the injuries. She later admitted she had used her knee to impact the child. She described her behavior as being "not herself at the moment."

Staff members who were also questioned said they had witnessed Lewis raising her voice at children, and interacting in a way described as roughhousing the children.

According to the website for HIS Ark Christian Child Development Center, it is both a childcare and preschool that cares for children ranging in age from infants to 12 years old. It is located inside a church in the 5500 block of West 26th Street in Sioux Falls.