Sioux Falls Criminals Getting Really Good at Finding Unsecured Guns

Some people believe guns are safe in an unlocked vehicle. Eventually that sense of security will be shattered as criminals relentlessly pursue easy targets.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens broaches the subject in light of more recent activity involving freshly taken firearms and a gun stolen weeks ago being used in a weekend incident.

“We’ve seen this time and time again where people leave their guns inside of an unlocked car and the guns are stolen. You just don’t know where they’re going to be used. We’ve seen them used in robberies, aggravated assaults, all different crimes they’ve been used in.”

Clemens says it’s not enough to think that you’ve locked your vehicle. It would be wise to double and even triple-check the doors as part of the routine to prevent being a victim.

One of the guns was stolen either Thursday night or Friday morning in the 3600 block of S. Kline Avenue and the other was taken either Friday night or Saturday morning in the 9500 block of W. Dragonfly Drive. Both cases involved unlocked cars in driveways.

