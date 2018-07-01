Sioux Falls Couple Gets Married in the Empire Mall

Shoppers at the Empire Mall were treated to more than just a few sale items on Saturday afternoon. Anyone strolling through the center court area of The Empire on Saturday, (June 30) might just find themselves photo bombing a few wedding party pictures.

Former Empire Mall employees Maggie Pettit and Brent Plooster tied the knot Saturday afternoon in the center court surrounded by family, friends, and quite a few curious shoppers.

KSFY TV reports the happy couple actually met each other while both were working at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

The couple told KSFY, "One day Plooster grabbed a speaker and held it over his head and played Backstreet Boys and that was like my, hey how you doing and I just turned around and started dancing. So we started our friendship here so we thought it only fitting to start our marriage here as well."

Saying their 'I Do's' in the center court of The Empire brought their relationship full circle according to Pettit and Plooster.

KSFY reports there were roughly 100 wedding guests in attendance, no official count on the number of bargain hunters. The happy couple did tell KSFY are thrilled to be the first and only wedding The Empire Mall plans on hosting.

No word if they plan to honeymoon in the mall as well, but one can only guess their wedding rings were most likely purchased from one of the many Empire Mall jewelry stores.

Source: KSFY TV

