Let's begin near the intersection of 69th Street and Louise Avenue near the new Avera Health campus. On Wednesday, April 17 a project between Louise Avenue and Medical Court. The City of Sioux Falls reports that work will include reconstructing and expanding 69th Street to a four-lane urban street section with a center median. Other improvements will include new traffic signals at Beal Avenue and Mogan Avenue, LED street lights, storm drainage improvements, and miscellaneous water main and sanitary sewer repairs.

City of Sioux Falls

Also beginning Wednesday the final phase of the Terry Avenue and 43rd Street drainage project gets underway. West 43rd Street from Cambridge Avenue to Larch Avenue, Larch Avenue from 43rd Street to 44th Street, and the intersection of 44th Street and Larch Avenue will be closed. Work will include the installation of new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer and is expected to be completed by the middle of May.

If you recall from 2018 the gigantic hole in the ground on Marion Road south of 41st street at Marion Park where crews will now install an irrigation system, concrete sidewalk and playground installation.

And as employees of Citi Bank get ready to make the move to their new building in southwest Sioux Falls the intersection of 57th Street and Solberg will see the addition of turning lanes to handle the increase of daily traffic.

Work on other area projects include Ellis Road from 12th street to 41st Street and the I-229-26th Street interchange .