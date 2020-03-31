Sioux Falls Construction Update: 41st & Western

Morning and afternoon traffic has slowed considerably around the Sioux Falls metro in recent weeks and that will be welcome to construction crews who will be tackling the next major project.

Beginning Monday, April 6, the intersection of 41st Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls will undergo several updates. Work will include underground utility upgrades, street light and traffic signal improvements, reconstruction of the intersection surfacing with additional left and right turn lanes, and improvements to sidewalks and accessible curb ramps.

Commuters will still have one lane to travel in each direction however the construction project will cause delays and a shutdown of the intersection for a four week period this summer.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, this project is expected to be fully open to traffic by late Fall 2020 with minor work to continue into spring 2021.

