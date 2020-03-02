Sioux Falls Construction Season Underway

The 2020 construction season is here and the city of Sioux Falls will see workers resume the next phase of the I-229/26th Street, Southeastern Avenue Reconstruction Project this week.

According to the City of Sioux Falls website, during this next phase, 26th Street will remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction. Southeastern Ave south of 26th St will be closed to thru traffic until the spring. Yeager Road will be closed.

Downtown commuters will see the 8th Street closed for the 8th Street Bridge Rehabilitation and Greenway project. A public open house is scheduled for Friday, March 6th from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown Sioux Falls.

The public will also hear the plans for Tomar Park at meeting Monday from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Prairie Green Golf Course Clubhouse.

If you frequent 57th Street you've been dodging several potholes and seam separations. This project will consist of an asphalt mill and overlay between Minnesota Avenue and Western Avenue along with gutter repairs, accessible curb ramp improvements other needed improvements.

