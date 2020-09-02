Sioux Falls Cliff Ave. Construction Brings Traffic To Stand Still

Construction in Sioux Falls is in full swing. September is going to be busy for street repairs. Traffic can be very tough going on Cliff Ave. and I-229 by the Spencer Dog Park and Tutt Hill. Sioux Falls street crews have things cut down to two lanes as you can see in these photos.

They are doing some much-needed work. But the lane closures have been backing up traffic, especially the morning and after work commute. You may want to consider just about any alternative routes during these times.

Siouxfalls.org points out that there are lots of different construction projects underway all around the city including:

Downtown/Central

4th Street from Minnesota Avenue to Main Avenue

8th Street Bridge Reconstruction

Reid Street Sanitary Sewer

Minnesota Avenue Improvements

Pavement Patching (Tech-Crete) & Diamond Grinding

Northwest

12th Street from Summit Avenue to Grange Avenue

Bailey Street - West Ave to Main Ave

Marion Road from Madison Street to Maple Street Improvements

Marion Road Watermain-Benson Road to University Trail

Lake Ave 5th Street to 6th Street

Northwest Distribution System Improvements – Kiwanis Avenue to Foundation Court

Northeast

6th Street and Bahnson Avenue Realignment

Southeast

26th Street and I229 Area Improvements

Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road Realignment

Minnesota Avenue Intersection Improvements

Southeastern Avenue from 18th Street to 26th Street

Southeastern Avenue from Klondike Trail to 49th Street

Southwest

41st and Western Intersection Updates

41st Street, Western Avenue to Minnesota Avenue Overlay

43rd Street Drainage Improvements

57th Street from Minnesota Avenue to Western Avenue

69th Street – Louise Avenue to Medical Court

85th Street from Tallgrass Avenue to Hughes Avenue

Highland Addition Street and Utility Improvements

51st Street – Holbrook Ave to Drexel Drive and Holbrook Avenue – 50th to 52nd Street

Pebble Creek Road from Holbrook Avenue to Baneberry Drive and Drexel Drive from 57th Street to Pebble Creek Road