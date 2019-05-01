Sioux Falls Christian Hires Jared Smith as Head Football Coach

A longtime Sioux Falls assistant football coach has been hired as the new head coach at Sioux Falls Christian.

Jared Smith has spent years in Sioux Falls working his way up the ranks. He started working as a football coach for Memorial Middle School from 2003-2008 before jumping up to Roosevelt to work under Kim Nelson from 2009-2016. Smith departed the Rough Riders to join the Lincoln Patriots football staff as the team's offensive coordinator under coach Jared Fredenburg from 2017-2018.

Now the longtime assistant has his shot at being a head coach. Smith takes over for Jake Pettengill who resigned from the position back in March . He will look to continue the winning tradition at Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers won back-to-back Class 11B championships in 2018 and 2019. The team is also moving to Class 11A for the 2019 and 2020 seasons per the new football alignments .

Through his football career, Smith has had the chance to coach talents such as current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Taryn Christion, and future Iowa State offensive lineman Grant Treiber.