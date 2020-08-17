Sioux Falls ‘Cheers’ for Rogue Corn Plant

All around the country, farmers are driving country roads checking on their work. Wait, checking on God's Work that they tend to on a daily basis. They've tilled the fields, fertilized, sprayed for bugs, and now, short of catastrophic weather events simply wait to fire up the combine and help feed the world.

That said, there is a simple, singular, lonely looking corn plant clinging to life in an unlikely seedbed of concrete and asphalt, actually growing along beautiful 57the Street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Local residents have noticed its beauty, it's tenacity it's literal lust for life and they are all cheering for this lonely corn plant and watching its growth.

This corn plant has a Fan Page Twitter Account!

And they Mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHaken has even taken an active interest in this lonely fighter!

2020 has been a bit of a challenge as far as years go. Coronavirus and other challenges have given us plenty to be down in the dumps over. But this corn plant, this singular corn plant, illustrates that, while the struggle is real, that we can, with a little effort overcome.

We're not sure if the plant will make it. There is hot weather coming up. Will we get the correct moisture to bring this plant home and look back lovingly on a bountiful harvest. This plant will have to avoid rogue weed eaters, careless bike riders, and other roadside hazards. I for one, am cheering.

I'll bet there is a local corn dealer that's looking to get a tissue sample to see what strain or variety it is so they can carefully concoct an even stronger, more resilient strain of corn.

The lonely corn plant is located on 57th Street at Minnesota Avenue. Respect it's beauty, from a distance, please. Let this plant live!

Thank you for sharing this story with your Facebook and Twitter friends!