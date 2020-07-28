Sioux Falls Changes President’s Bowl, Doubleheaders this Season

The 2020 version of the President's Bowl will now be spread over two days instead of the standard doubleheader.

Yesterday (July 27), the President's Bowl committee released a statement saying that this year's event has been split into two days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doing this will allow more social distancing and cleaning measures to take place. President's Bowl also confirmed that because of the switches the annual cheer camp and tailgating events have been canceled.

President's Bowl will now be played on Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5.Harrisburg vs. Washington will now be played on Friday at 6:00 PM, while Roosevelt vs. Lincoln will stay on Saturday at 6:00 PM.

As part of the statement, the President's Bowl committee said that the Sioux Falls School District would not be hosting doubleheaders, in general, this season. Late last week, we saw the Watertown/Lincoln Week 1 matchup moved to Saturday, August 29. Lincoln's Week 5 game against Aberdeen Central will be played on Saturday, September 26. Washington's Week 7 game against Brandon Valley has been moved to Saturday, October 10 at 6:00 PM.

The Sioux Falls School District will move forward with activities planned for the fall like the rest of South Dakota. Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader reports that the Sioux Falls School District will be discussing attendance protocols at the upcoming board meeting.