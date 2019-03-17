Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Added to Advisory Group

Jason Ball, President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is one of 12 new members appointed to the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).

The committee has the responsibility of advising the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors. The group will also address issues of lobbying, recommend programming, and advise on issues of outreach to the business and chamber communities.

“We look forward to the contributions that these new members will provide to the CCC100,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The CCC100 is one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community, and these new members reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders from across the country to serve on this important committee."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a business federation representing the interests of over 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.