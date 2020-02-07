Sioux Falls Car Thefts Doubled in January

Bitterly cold winter weather has an adverse effect on a number of things in our lives, including the crime rate.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls Police say the number of vehicle thefts in the city in January was double the amount of the first month of 2020.

In all, 89 incidents in Sioux Falls last month. More than 86 percent of those (77 thefts) involved vehicles that had keys inside. 28 of those vehicles were running at the time they were stolen.

In January 2019, 46 cars were stolen in Sioux Falls.

Just this week (February 7), a vehicle theft was captured on surveillance video at the Kum & Go at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls. A dark-gray Dodge Ram truck was taken right in front of the owner as he exited the store.

Police say the stolen vehicles were reported throughout the city and not concentrated in one area.