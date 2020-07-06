Sioux Falls Canaries Go 1-2 in Start to 2020 Season

The Sioux Falls Canaries got off to a good start to the truncated 2020 season with a win in their opener on Friday night but dropped the final two in their opening series.

The Canaries went 1-2 in their start to the 2020 season as they hosted the St. Paul Saints.

After winning the first game on Friday night, the Canaries found themselves in early holes on both Saturday night and Sunday afternoon and were unable to come back and win.

The lineup has seen a lot of guys get into the action offensively though as six players have hit home runs in three games and they will need that pop to get back on the winning track this week.

Fans also were in attendance for the first three games and will be out at the Birdcage all summer long.

The Canaries have put into place protocols for social distancing seating and other protocols to help try and reduce the risk of issues surround COVID-19 at their games.

Sioux Falls will get back to the diamond on Tuesday as they will start a new series against St. Paul.

The first pitch will be at 7:05 on Tuesday and Sam Bragg is scheduled to pitch for Sioux Falls while Ryan Zimmerman will get the start for the Saints.

Only six teams are competing in the 2020 American Association season with three hub cities including Sioux Falls, Fargo, and Milwaukee.

The St. Paul Saints are also calling the Sioux Falls Stadium home in 2020.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.