Sioux Falls Businesses That Will Be Open Memorial Day

A fabulous three-day weekend is almost upon us.

But with that three-day holiday weekend and most people off from their typical Monday through Friday 9-5 jobs that leaves a question; what businesses will be open on Memorial Day?

Thanks to Offers.com, they have compiled a list of some of the big box and retail stores that will be open here in Sioux Falls on Memorial Day, May 31.

The businesses that will for sure be open on Monday are:

Costco

Home Depot

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macey's

Sam's Club

Starbucks

Target

Walmart

And with the extra day off weather permitting, it's a great time to get outside and see what gardening supplies you may need for the season.

Of course, some small businesses will also be open especially if they are restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, or boutiques.

But it doesn't hurt to give the business a quick call before you make the trip over to their location, or check out their social media accounts.

You can also bet that locally owned franchise restaurant locations will also be open on Memorial Day such as Taco Bell, Taco John's, Burger King, and McDonald's just to name a few.

And likely if you need something from a bank, business office, or the post office you'll have to wait until Tuesday to hear back any correspondence as Memorial Day a federal holiday; and all of these storefronts will be closed to observe in the tradition of the holiday.

Source: Offers.com