Sioux Falls Businesses Hit By Tornadoes About To Reopen

Late on Tuesday, September 10, and into the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 11, 2019, a line of severe thunderstorms moved through Sioux Falls. There were straight-line winds from 80 to 100 mph along with three EF-2 tornadoes confirmed within the city.

Some of the tornadic activity took place in the area of Plaza 41 located at 41st Street and Kiwanis. Some of the businesses damaged by the tornadoes include:

JoAnn Fabrics, Tuesday Morning, Pizza Ranch, Boot Barn, The Rush Bar & Grill, and The Original Pancake House.

After many months of reconstruction these businesses, like so many others, have also been coping with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it looks like some of the businesses at Plaza 41 have their eyes on re-opening in June.

Sioux Falls Business is reporting that The Rush Bar & Grill had planned on re-opening in May but because of the outbreak, they are now aiming for a June date.

The Original Pancake House, JoAnn Fabrics, and Tuesday Morning are also looking to re-open next month. Pizza Ranch is estimating re-opening for business late this fall.