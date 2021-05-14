Sioux Falls Bridge Named For Local Fallen Vietnam Vet

A major bridge in Sioux Falls has been dedicated to Private First Class Kirby Dougherty, a fallen Vietnam veteran from the city.

Dakota News Now was at the dedication of the bridge that carries 41st Street over the Big Sioux River near O'Gorman High School. The bridge is now known as the PFC Kirby Jon Dougherty Memorial Bridge.

The dedication recognized Dougherty's service ahead of National Armed Forces Day on Saturday. The Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 organized the event. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken was on hand to proclaim May 13 as Kirby Dougherty Day.

The bridge near O'Gorman was chosen because it's where Dougherty attended high school. After graduation in 1965, he served in Vietnam, and in 1968 he was shot and killed behind enemy lines.

This isn't the first honor to be bestowed on Dougherty. He was previously awarded the purple heart and the bronze star.

The annual Armed Forces Day program is May 15, 2021, at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on West Russell Street beginning at 10:30 am. The Alliance occupies the former Badlands Pawn Store.