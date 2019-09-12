Saturday will be a busy day of football as Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, and Brandon Valley will all hold their annual bowl games.

The 28th annual Presidents Bowl will be held at Howard Wood Field with a doubleheader of football games. O'Gorman and Roosevelt will start the day at 3:30 followed by Washington and Lincoln at 7:00. Roosevelt and Washington's marching bands will be performing at halftime of their games. Lincoln's marching band will also be on hand to help perform the National Anthem before the Lincoln/Washington matchup. Both Presidents Bowl games will be live on ESPN 99.1 with Jerry Palleschi and Jason Whiting on the call.

Brandon Valley will host its 13th annual Pigskin Classic on Saturday night. The Lynx will host Aberdeen Central with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM. Other events throughout the day include a 5K run/walk at 7:30 AM, inflatables for the kids, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, dodgeball tournament, punt/pass/kick competition, and the annual pig auction at halftime.

Harrisburg will be a busy place as Tiger Bowl takes over the day. The day will begin early with a cheer camp at 8:30 AM. There are multiple sporting events all taking place in Harrisburg including tennis (vs. TBD, 9:00 AM), varsity girls soccer (vs. Mitchell, 11:00 AM), varsity boys soccer (vs. Mitchell, 1:00 PM), volleyball (vs. Huron, 3:00 PM), and football (7:00 PM). Harrisburg will play Rapid City Stevens this year in the football game.

Tickets for all events will be available at the gate on Saturday. Enjoy the games this weekend!