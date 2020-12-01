Sioux Falls Bishop Dudley House Needs Your Undies

The mission of the Bishop Dudley House in Sioux Falls reads that they are here, “To fulfill the Gospel call to love our neighbors as ourselves by recognizing the God-given dignity of each person and providing essential life services to those in need.”

And they need your help right now to help others. They are asking for your help with a very simple but necessary need at their shelter. UNDERWEAR.

Men, women, and children who are experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty often go without this simple article of clothing that many of us take for granted every day.

Typically when they get in a few donations of underwear they are gone right away and too often they don’t have the stock or sizes available that our guests need. That is why they are asking you to load them up on a supply that will get them through this winter season so that all in need can get a fresh new pair.

What is Needed:

Men’s Boxers (no tighty whities please!) sizes M-XXL

Women’s Briefs Sizes M-XXL

Women’s Sports Bras Sizes M-XXL

Ways You Can Help:

Buy a package or two of underwear next time you go shopping and bring it to BDHH. Monetary Donations help us to purchase specific sizes we need when we run out. Shop online at smile.amazon.com (make sure you have Bishop Dudley House listed as the charity) and have the underwear sent to us at 101 N Indiana Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57103.