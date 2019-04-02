Sioux Falls Big Brothers Big Sisters Kentucky Derby Gala

Beautiful horses, outrageously huge decorative hats, mint juleps, the strains of "My Old Kentucky Home" wafting through the air on the first Saturday in May. Of course, I'm talking about the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire Kentucky Derby Gala .

This year will be the 145th "Run for the Roses" and you can participate without ever setting foot in Kentucky, plus you'll be contributing to a great organization while you celebrate!

The 6th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire Kentucky Derby Gala is Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 7:30 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will be a live and silent auction, as well as a live showing of the Kentucky Derby.

You can begin sipping frosty mint juleps and noshing on race day cuisine at 3:30 PM, all while dressed to impress. Women are encouraged to don their best race day dresses and of course, hats. Gentlemen may find this is the perfect occasion to whip out that plaid or seersucker blazer, derby and bow tie.

All funds raised will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire in their efforts to help more children in the Sioux Falls area. BBBS of the Sioux Empire "provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever".

You can buy tickets online and get more information at their website and on Facebook.