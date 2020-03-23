Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Location Closing until April 3

Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest retailer to shut the doors of its locations temporarily in the wake of the worldwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The New Jersey-based company says it hopes to reopen all of its stores, including the Sioux Falls location on South Louise Avenue, by April 3.

The decision to close all of the chain's locations comes shortly after the company had announced that only 800 of the 1,500 stores would close while the remaining 700 would continue to operate under shortened hours.