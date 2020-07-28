Sioux Falls Barrel House Closes Again Due To COVID-19 Exposure

The Sioux Falls Barrel House Restaurant closed back in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was closing businesses all across the nation. Sadly, The Barrel House has announced they will be closing again due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday the restaurant posted the following on their Facebook page:

“Out of an abundance of caution due to a recent COVID exposure the Barrel House has decided to temporarily close until Monday, August 3rd. While this decision has been difficult from a business standpoint the safety of our staff and guests is always our primary concern. Thank you in advance for your understanding and continued support.

It is our belief after a discussion with the local health department tracer that the risk to diners was minimal. This is based on the CDC guidelines for exposure which is within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. Our decision to close was us being cautious and the reason for the Facebook post was us fully disclosing the exposure.”

