The Sioux Falls community really does come together to help those around them in times of sorrow.

And another prime example of this selfless effort has come from a local auto body shop named Mortie's Speed & Equipment.

Mortie's is donating their services and knowledge in autobody work in order to help a grieving family enjoy the summer by driving down the road with a Jeep.

But the parts the Jeep needs in order to be considered roadworthy aren't cheap. It's estimated that the parts needed to fix the Jeep would cost around $11,500.

This gofundme page describes a local Sioux Falls mother and daughter who have bought a red 1999 Jeep Wrangler as it reminds them of happier times when they use to go off-roading as a family.

Within this past year, Nikki and her mother have lost so much including both Nikki's father and her brother who passed away within just a month of each other.

Nikki also started a new job last year along with finding out she was carrying her first child after trying to have a baby for quite some time.

Tragically, Nikki had a miscarriage due to the stress and grief of losing her brother and father.

However, with all of this going on Nikki and her mom have found joy within this Jeep that is pictured above and that is why the co-owner of Mortie's has set up the page on their behalf.

As of the time of writing this post, on July 2, 2021, the goal of $5,000 for the Jeep reconstruction project has already raised $1,025.

Nate Kenyon, co-owner of Mortie's said that Nikki is ".. truly a wonderful person and I can't think of anyone who deserves a gift like this more!.. I know this Jeep could be a major source of happiness for this family that has lost so much this past year."

The gofundme page for Nikki's Jeep can be found HERE.