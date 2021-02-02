Sioux Falls Arena Hosting Barks and Brews for Humane Society

Quite possibly the World's Largest Indoor Dog Park (Quick, someone call the Guinness records people!) is opening for one day only at the Sioux Falls Arena! "Barks and Brews" is going on from 2 to 5 PM on Saturday, February 20.

You're invited to bring your best fuzzy or furry friend for a day of play with other Sioux Falls dog lover's "kids". This event is all about supporting the Sioux Falls Humane Society and its mission to care for abused and abandoned animals, find them permanent homes, and educate people in order to stop animal cruelty.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is completely funded by community efforts through donations, fundraisers like Barks and Brews, bequests, and adoption fees. They help over 8,000 animals every year, they offer inexpensive micro-chipping, a community pet food bank, and more. You can check out their wish list anytime on their website and of course, cash donations are fantastic!

When you come out to Barks and Brews, bring a donation for the Humane Society, and you'll receive a free drink ticket. Then you can kick back, enjoy a tasty beer while shopping the pet-friendly vendors who'll be there. There are also some great prizes to win and a lot of fun to be had!

You must wear a mask for this event and be sure you have your pup on a leash when you come in and when you head for home.

For more information on Barks and Brews see the Premier Center's Facebook page and to find out more about how you can help the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, visit them online.

