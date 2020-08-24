Sioux Falls Area Could Break A Heat Record This Week

It is going to be hot in and around Sioux Falls this week. As many kids are going back to school we can expect temps in the +90s and heat indexes topping +100.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the last time August had six consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures was back in 2001. We could break that record this week.

The highest number of 90+ degree days took place back in August of 1983. The average number of 90+ degree days in August is six.

This week's forecast from the NWS is calling for a Heat Advisory from 1 pm until 9 pm. This is what we can expect the balance of this week:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 100. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

NWS

With a Heat Advisory in effect today the NWS reminds you to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.