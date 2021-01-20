Sioux Falls ‘Arc of Dreams’ Lit up to Honor COVID-19 Victims

Did you make it down to the Arc of Dreams on Tuesday night to see the special memorial for COVID-19 victims?

In case you missed it, the Arc was lit up in rainbow colors on Tuesday night to help pay respects to COVID-19 victims.

According to Dakota News Now, the South Dakota Democratic Party helped to organize the event as a lead up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The socially distanced event was held in Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday night from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

Spectators were able to pay their respects to COVID victims by driving through the one-way Cherapa Place Route on the east side of the Arc.

South Dakota Democratic Chair Randy Seiler told Dakota News Now, thanks to the pandemic, the 2021 inauguration will be very different from the inauguration ceremonies held in year's past. Party organizations are forced to get creative in the way they organize events to celebrate the swearing in of the new President.

In addition to Tuesday night's ceremony to help honor COVID-19 victims, Dakota News Now reports the Democratic party also held several food drives on Monday (January 18) to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app