Sioux Falls Apparently Not One of ‘Most Fun’ Cities in U.S.

Make no mistake about it, I love Sioux Falls! We have a still-thriving retail and restaurant scene, an ever-expanding live entertainment and art community, extraordinary park system, bike trails and more. But evidently that is not enough to make our city one of the "most fun" in the country.

WalletHub is out once again with their latest study of the Most Fun Cities in America and out of 182 cities, Sioux Falls came in a somewhat disappointing, 92nd.

How did WalletHub come to this conclusion? They gathered data from 150 of the country's largest cities, and at least two of the largest cities in each state.

The data was sourced from organizations like the U.S. Census Bureau, The Trust for Public Land, Council for Community and Economic Research, Trip Advisor, Yelp, Music Festival Wizard and many more.

That data was grouped into 3 basic categories:

Entertainment & Recreation

Nightlife & Parties

Costs

Within these categories, they considered numerous elements like:

Numbers of coffee, tea, ice cream, and yogurt shops

Numbers of public golf courses, bowling alleys, softball and baseball diamonds, basketball hoops, tennis courts, swimming pools, and other sports venues

Shopping centers

Playgrounds & Fitness Centers

Movie theaters & amusement parks

Beer gardens & breweries

Nightclubs

Arts & crafts supply establishments

Music festivals

Park systems

Weather

I guess when you consider all that we do have here, coming in 92nd out of all the cities in the country, isn't so bad after all.

Source: WalletHub