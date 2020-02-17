Sioux Falls Apartment Fire Injures One

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived at the Hayden Pointe apartment complex around 2 a.m. Sunday morning to respond to a fire.

Dakota News Now reports that smoke and flames were coming from the patio door of a second-floor apartment.

Becky Hayne is a second-floor tenant who reports hearing a smoke alarm.

"I heard a very faint ‘beep beep’ sound. Like I had thought somebody's alarm was going off next door to my apartment..." said Hayne.

Hayne said her neighbor and daughter were trapped on their balcony and yelling for help.

When Hayne evacuated the building, she notified rescue crews of her trapped neighbor. The neighbors were rescued using a ladder.

One tenant suffered a minor injury. Other tenants in the building were able to exit safely. Several tenants have been displaced.

The fire did not spread beyond the apartment it started in, but the second-floor hallway sustained heavy smoke damage.

It's unconfirmed if the smoke alarms were working in the apartment where the fire started.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

