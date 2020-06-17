Sioux Falls Announces Alternative Activities for 4th of July

For a lot of us, the 4th of July brings back thoughts of picnics, family get-togethers, fireworks, and parades. This year...not so much.

There will be different kinds of celebrating this 4th of July all around the nation. In Sioux Falls due to the public health risks of COVID-19, the City has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Independence Day parade and picnic at Falls Park.

The city stated in a press release that. "While our community is unable to gather as we normally would, the City is committed to offering family-friendly alternatives that promote celebrating safely."

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation encourages the public to participate in these fun activities throughout the weekend of July 3–5 to celebrate Independence Day:

One Sioux Falls 4th Virtual 5k:

Participate by running or walking a 5k route provided on the City’s Independence Day Celebration website.

With 3 fun 5k routes to choose from, there’s one near you to conquer on July 4th (or do all 3!) A virtual 5k is simple and fun! Pick one of the 5k routes we provide, fully complete the route, and prove your participation by sharing photos or videos of you walking or running with the hashtag #OneSiouxFalls4th! No registration required, fun for all ages, and go at your own pace!

What: One Sioux Falls 4th Virtual 5k

When: Saturday, July 4, 2020

Where: Fawick Park, Pasley Park, or Elmen Park

How: Pick a route, participate by sharing your photos or videos with #OneSiouxFalls4th

One Sioux Falls Virtual Parade:

Participate by celebrating Independence Day where you are, doing the things you love, by sharing your photos and videos with the hashtag #OneSiouxFalls4th, and follow along by seeing other’s memories shared on the City’s Independence Day Celebration website.

The community is encouraged to visit SiouxFalls.org/July4 to pick their 5k route and see the Virtual Independence Day Celebration Photo Parade.