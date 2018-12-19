Sioux Falls Among Best Cities To Keep Your New Years Resolution

I'm not exactly sure how many folks around Sioux Falls make New Years Resolutions? But if you do, it appears your chances of keeping yours is better here than in many other cities around the country.

WalletHub has run the numbers and come up with 2019’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions.

To figure out where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2019 WalletHub considered some of the most popular, and most commonly broken, resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement.

In each city they looked at a total of 56 key metrics, ranging from gyms per capita to income growthe, employment outlook and restuarant offerings.

Here how some cities ranked in 2019’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions :

1-Sanfrancisco, CA

20-Minneapolis, MN.

24-Madison, WI

28-Sioux Falls, SD

31-Fargo, ND

46-Lincoln, NE

47-Omana, NE

57-St. Paul, MN

67-Cedar Rapids, IA

70-Rapid City, SD

77-Des Moines, IA

182-Gulfport, MS