Sioux Falls Aldi Grocery Stores Partner with Instacart

The Aldi grocery stores in Sioux Falls joined the home delivery game this week. KSFY TV is reporting that as of Thursday, (October 18) Aldi is now in partnership with Instacart to help provide additional convenience to its customers.

Aldi shoppers can now take the lazy mans route to filling their fridge and pantry each week by going to Instacart.com/aldi or by downloading the Instacart app. Once you've done that, simply select the items you need on your grocery list, and the Instacart crew takes care of the rest.

With the help of Instacart, KSFY says that Aldi shoppers will have their groceries delivered to their doorstep in as little as one hours time.

If you happen to be a first-time Instacart customer in Sioux Falls, according to KSFY you can receive $10 off your first three Aldi orders of $35 or more with the code ALDIDELIVERY472 .

Instacart has been operating in the Sioux Falls market since August. They also provide same day home delivery service from other Sioux Falls stores like Hy-vee and Petco.

Source: KSFY TV