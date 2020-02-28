Sioux Falls Airport’s X-ray Machine Down, Expect Long Lines

If you're planning to travel out of the Sioux Falls airport today, you'll need to hustle and get there long before your flight, due to the fact that the x-ray machine is out of service. The TSA is working to fix it, but at this time they don't have a time that it will be repaired.

In the past when we've been advised to be at the airport 2 hours prior to a flight, at least in Sioux Falls, anyway, you could argue that that length of time wasn't really necessary, especially early in the morning. Today, however, 2 hours might just be a minimum.

Check out the below video to see what is going on at the airport this (Friday) morning, in case you have any doubts.

Sources: Argus Leader and Angela Kennecke KELO TV

Angela Kennecke from KELO TV posted this video on her Facebook page.



