Sioux Empire Teen Faces DUI After Hitting Highway Patrol Car

Being a police officer or highway patrol trooper is quite often hard and or dangerous work. So it must be a relief when people commit crimes right in front of you, or in this behind you.

Early Saturday morning, (August 24) around 2:41 AM, one Lincoln County deputy was assisting another with a DUI arrest. The first officer had just left the scene with his suspect heading to the Lincoln county jail in Canton. The second trooper was standing outside his vehicle when all of a sudden it was rear-ended by another driver.

That unfortunate happening (for the driver) became a fortuitous event for the highway patrol trooper. The fifteen-year-old driver of the errant vehicle was treated by medical personnel at the scene and subsequently arrested for DUI (drugs) and careless driving.

My guess is the young woman had not heard about the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign going on through Labor Day weekend, which South Dakota Law Enforcement groups are participating in.

In any case, thankfully no one was injured seriously and two dangerous drivers were removed from our highways.

Source: KSFY TV